Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their March 2013 concert from Melbourne, Australia in full for this week's installment of MetallicaMondays tonight, June 15th.
The band had this to say, "Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live in Melbourne - March 1, 2013 for free! Catch the set that includes deep cuts like 'Leper Messiah' and 'Damage, Inc.' plus the last time 'My Friend of Misery' was performed live... so far!
"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don't worry if you can't make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy our YouTube channel! Make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube channel so you receive a notification when the show is about to begin." Watch the show below (when available):
