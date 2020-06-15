Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce New Album

Philly rockers Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Sun Via" on August 14th.
The band announced the pre-order for the record and also released the first single entitled "Feeling Good". Nick had this to say, "SUN VIA is a labor of love-I gave it everything I had to give.
"It was a long process, and I believe the songs and sounds reflect that effort. I'm very proud of the album top-to-bottom, and I'm excited to finally share it."
He said of the first single, "Back when I wrote 'Feeling Good,' I wanted to sing about being grateful for what you have and not relying on material goods for happiness.
"In light of this current year, however, I believe the song can take on further meaning and purpose. At the end of the day, I hope 'Feeling Good' can inspire and uplift listeners. I think spreading positivity, especially during a time like this, is important."
Check out a live from home video for the new single "Feeling Good" below:
