R8eDR (Blacklight District) Releases 'Wall Between Us' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2020

R8eDR (former Blacklight District vocalist Roman James) has released a music video for his new single, "Wall Between Us." The track comes from his forthcoming debut album.

He had the following to say about the track, "'Wall Between Us' comes from going through the day to day issues that happen in relationships that tend to push people apart.

It's basically about pushing through and trying to resolve those issues to be able to keep the relationship together and true." Watch the video below:


