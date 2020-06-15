Singled Out: Kat Riggins' Cry Out

Blues star Kat Riggins recently released her new album "Cry Out" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the album and the title track. Here is the story:

Cry Out (the project) is a collection of original contemporary blues songs that hope to encourage the listener to be an active participant in life. Of course there are foot stopmin' good time songs, sassy hard drivin' tunes and sweet and sultry lovers' grooves too! However, the general feeling of the album is one of strength in unity and courage in the face of adversity, oppression and tribulations. It is about breaking the silence in order to inspire hope, peace, and self-confidence for those lacking it, humility for those who could use it and positive change for ALL of us.

Cry Out (the single) is a call to action. It's no secret that as a country we don't practice what we preach. America is still said to be one of the greatest nations in the world, but we ain't walkin' the walk. In writing it's, "The land of the free" and "All men are created equal", when in actuality we still fear our differences, slight though they may be in comparison to all that we have in common! That fear turns to hate...the hate into greed or even violence. If you recognize the fact that the doctrines we've written and the principles that we live by are in complete contradiction to each other, this is your time to cry out. Don't be afraid to CRY OUT!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





