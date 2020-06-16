(hennemusic) Rush drummer Neil Peart can be heard narrating "Growth Rings", a newly-released short film by the rocker about the way music marks moments in people's lives.
"Just as the life of a tree can be understood through its growth rings," reads a synopsis, "we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times."
Peart "provides a powerful narrative to inspire and challenge the new generations of artists," according to producers. The drummer teamed with Edge Factor founder Jeremy Bout for the project, which follows the pair's award-winning 2018 movie, "Masters Of Resonance."
The film short arrives just six months after Peart passed away at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video
Rush Pay Tribute To Producer Rupert Hine
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor
Rush's Alex Lifeson Looks Back At Fun 'Permanent Waves' 40 Years Later
Rush Release Promo Video For Permanent Waves Super Deluxe Edition
Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording
Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance
Rush Stream Unreleased 'Spirit Of Radio' Performance
Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Admitted To Emergency Room- Iron Maiden Headline Virtual 2020 Download Festival- Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings'- more
Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Singled Out: Lightworker's Cholera
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Admitted To Emergency Room
Iron Maiden Headline Virtual 2020 Download Festival
Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings'
Gojira Cancel All 2020 Live Dates
Static-X Reveal Song Details For New Album
Original Stooges Final Live Performance Set For Release
INXS Stream 'New Sensation' From Live Baby Live