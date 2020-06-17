John Prine's Final Recording Released

Country-folk legend John Prine's final recording, a track called "I Remember Everything" has been released. Prine died on April 7th after a battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was 73 years old.

The new song was written by John and his long-time friend and collaborator Pat McLaughlin and the track was recorded in his living room.

Fiona Prine had this to say about a recent tribute to John, "My sons and I are truly grateful for the love and support you shared with us last night. We heard from so many of you about how much you enjoyed the tribute show. Thank you for joining us and for your generous support of Alive, NAMI and MakeTheRoadNY.

"Thank you too for your ongoing loyal support of Oh Boy Records. John sure was proud of his independent label and more proud that our son, Jody, is at the helm, ensuring that John's music will continue to travel far and wide.

"Back in January, John received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. He was absolutely thrilled by the recognition. A lifetime's body of work recognized and elevated by his peers in the industry.

"The physical award arrived yesterday afternoon. Of course it did...on the day we planned to be together with our community to celebrate his life and say goodbye. John never took his fans for granted, he respected and loved the people who took time to buy his music and listen. He was proud that his music was shared down through the generations for the last 50 years. I miss John more than I can say and I know y'all do too. But we have the music with us here every day and that is the gift of a lifetime." Watch the video of the new song below:





