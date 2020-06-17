Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown

Metallica have been taken advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown to exchange ideas for new music via email and Zoom, according to drummer Lars Ulrich.

He revealed the news during an interview late last month with Fredrik Skavlan. Lars said, "We have a weekly Zoom connect. We've been doing that basically since [the pandemic lockdown] started 10, 11 weeks, since it started in America.

"So, we get together once a week on Zoom for a couple of hours and catch up. The good thing about that catching up is we really just talk about how we're doing and we don't sit and talk about Metallica for hours and hours.

"But now that we've started exchanging some ideas, it's great. It's nice to be in touch, it's nice to be part again of that group, and I look forward to the creative opportunities that lie ahead of us."

Lars was asked about how different this experience has been from their traditional way of making an album. He responded, "So far, at least the sonic side of it and the practical elements are in surprisingly good shape, actually.

"So now we've just gotta figure out how much we can create without being in the same space. The difference, obviously, between bands like ourselves and people that are still bands, like the U2s of the world or the Red Hot Chili Peppers or Coldplay or Iron Maiden or whatever is that you really are bands, and you rely on the group format to really move everything forward.

"So unlike if you're a solo artist and it's just you and your guitar or whatever. So, it's a different thing." Watch the interview below:





