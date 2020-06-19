Creedence Clearwater Revival Stream Fan-Generated Video

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival are streaming a fan-generated video for "Long As I Can See The Light", as part of a tribute to the family connections made by music ahead of Father's Day this Sunday.

The song will be featured on the August 14 vinyl release of the California band's fifth album, "Cosmo's Factory", in honor of its 50th anniversary.

"We're honored to unveil this special fan-generated video for the beloved Cosmo's Factory closer, 'Long As I Can See The Light'" says CCR. "In the lead-up to Father's Day 2020, Creedence fans worldwide were encouraged to submit videos and photos documenting cherished memories with their fathers, grandfathers or other guiding lights in their life. Warm thanks for all the incredibly moving fan contributions.

"The tradition of musical inheritance is strong among CCR appreciators: The band's timeless albums have been proudly passed down from generation to generation. Music's capacity to draw people together is more important now than ever, so while many may be unable to be physically near their loved ones this Father's Day, the hope is that this video will help remind families just how deeply they're connected." Read more and watch the video here.

