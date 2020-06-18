Pharmacose Release 'The Clearing' Video

Pharmacose have released a music video for their track "The Clearing." The video was directed by Kurt St. Thomas and the song comes from their new EP, "Prescription Fiction, Vol 1."

Vocalist Wes Jones had this to say, "I wrote 'The Clearing' during a recovery phase of a manic episode I had a couple of years back. I was trying to get my life back in order and was trying to come to terms with my diagnosis.

"During the verses I am almost reliving what I felt like during the episode: 'Raging and reckless, out of control.' But the chorus is me, looking backward, making sense of what was going on during that time.

"There is a sort of internal dialogue that I am having, trying to convince myself that things are going to be okay. I think in the end I do manage to convince myself, but not before reliving the chaos." Watch the video below:





