Phil Anselmo's En Minor Release New Song and Announce Album

Former Pantera frontman Philip H. Anselmo's En Minor have revealed a new single and announced the release details for the group's debut album.

The new album will be entitled "When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out", and it is set to be released in September. The band has shared the first single from the effort entitled "Blue".

Anselmo had this to say, "We picked 'Blue' to release first because it features the whole band, as some songs don't have percussion. Also, the title of the record, When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out, is from a line in the song. Very fitting and haunting."

He said of the inspiration for the group En Minor, "The initial strains - in the most primitive sense - came about when I was given my first guitar at nine-years old.

"I didn't have the patience to learn other people's music, so I wrote my own. And some of those early parts are still prevalent in the songs we're working with now.

"Fast-forward to 1988 when I bought my first four-track recorder; those old songs took on a new life and newer songs were written. Heavy metal was at the forefront of my performance-based output, but these little four-track songs were always there." Check out the new song below:





