Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race

Julian Taylor released his new album "The Ridge" this week and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Human Race". Here is the story:

Hope you're doing alright out there. I've got hope in my heart because we are all one. One heartbeat, one voice, one radiant reactor of love. What happens to one affects us all. Perhaps this as good a time as any to share this song, because we are all part of the "Human Race." The narrative in this song is about someone very close to me who I love and who suffers from mental illness. I sincerely believe that we all suffer from some varying degree of mental illness. How could we not. These are trying times and they've always been. When I was writing the album, I would go for long walks in the forest and talk to myself while recording video messages to the people that I love. I never sent the video messages to them but later I transcribed them into letters and then condensed them into song lyrics.

Mental illness can be very tough not only on the sufferer but those watching them suffer. I recall coming home some nights and falling right to floor crying because I was so scared and so concerned about this person that I care about. My loved one has gone through a lot, and my letter and song to them is really about how strong they are because they keep going and it's really inspiring. Please know that this song is not just for them. It is for you, no matter who you are, because it is a song about our fragility and the struggles that we all go through, but it is also a testimony to our strength as well. I hope that by sharing this story it helps a little. We're all in this together.

