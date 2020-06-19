Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1972 Mix Of 'Money'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming an early mix of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" classic "Money", as the latest addition to their daily online playlist feature.

Originally released as part of the group's 2011 "Immersion" series, the song was featured as part of a full 1972 album mix of the best-selling 1973 album by engineer Alan Parsons.

The lead single from "Dark Side", "Money" delivered Pink Floyd their first US hit when the tune reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the project earned them their first US No. 1 album on its way to worldwide sales of 45 million copies.

The group's recently-launched feature, "Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist" sees the band add a new song from their catalogue via Spotify and other streaming outlets each day - from the best known classics to deeper album tracks.

Each Friday, as a bonus, Pink Floyd will add one of the currently unavailable bonus tracks that were featured in the "Immersion" box sets a few years back. Check out the rare mix of "Money" here.

