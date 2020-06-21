Filter Release 'Thoughts And Prayers' Video

Filter have released a music video for their new single "Thoughts And Prayers". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Murica", which is expected later this year.
Richard Patrick had this to say about the single, "America is spinning out of control. It's never been more sick, unemployed and especially divided. I love my country so much that I'm willing to part with some fans that might not like my message to her.
"'Thoughts And Prayers' has become a meaningless catchphrase that gets thrown out every time something bad happens. Usually a mass murder etc. It's an empty gesture. It's time for more than thoughts and prayers. It's time to wake the f*** up and start listening to each other." Watch the video below:
