.

Filter Release 'Thoughts And Prayers' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-21-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Filter

Filter have released a music video for their new single "Thoughts And Prayers". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Murica", which is expected later this year.

Richard Patrick had this to say about the single, "America is spinning out of control. It's never been more sick, unemployed and especially divided. I love my country so much that I'm willing to part with some fans that might not like my message to her.

"'Thoughts And Prayers' has become a meaningless catchphrase that gets thrown out every time something bad happens. Usually a mass murder etc. It's an empty gesture. It's time for more than thoughts and prayers. It's time to wake the f*** up and start listening to each other." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Filter Release 'Thoughts And Prayers' Video

Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover

Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date 2019 In Review

Richard Patrick Explains Filter's Tour Postponement

Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show

Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour

More Filter News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Dave Grohl Tributes His Late Dad For Father's Day- Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed- Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity

Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner

Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race

Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues

Mallavora - The Paradise EP

advertisement
Latest News

Dave Grohl Tributes His Late Dad For Father's Day

Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed

Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne

Machine Head Tap Jesse Leach For New Song 'Stop The Bleeding'

Filter Release 'Thoughts And Prayers' Video

Jon Anderson Releases New Song 'WDMCF'

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Releasing New Book 'Wicked Words and Epic Tales'

Grave Digger Release 'Barbarian' Video