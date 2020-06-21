Machine Head Tap Jesse Leach For New Song 'Stop The Bleeding'

Machine Head have recruited Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach as a special guest on their new song "'Stop The Bleeding'", which is part of a new two track digital single called "Civil Unrest".

Robb Flynn explains how Leach became involved with the track, "I had been speaking with Jesse for maybe six months about singing on the song, as it always had a little bit of a Killswitch vibe to me.

"Unfortunately (or fortunately), our schedules hadn't lined up, but with the subsequent lockdown from coronavirus, we had time to make it work. After what happened to George Floyd, I sent him the lyrics I'd written and he replied saying he was '100% on board.'

"Jesse is someone I consider to be a pioneer and in many ways, one of the men who changed the face of metal. His contribution to this song made it extremely powerful and it's an honor to have him be a part of it."

Leach added, "Being asked to be part of this song is an honor. Yes, because it's Machine Head, but more importantly, this is a message that needs to be heard and spread. These issues concerning abuses of power and racism are timeless. I have written about these previously and I'll write about them again.

" I think Robb really nailed this one, both lyrically and sonically. My hope is this song helps awaken those who hear it. Robb has been a frequent voice of the voiceless in these times, so teaming up with him is a no brainer.

"We need more of our metal community to speak out on social issues and help raise awareness, especially during these crucial times. Music is the soundtrack to our lives; it transcends language and culture.

"This is the reason we as musicians need to do our part to spark thought and discussion on these types of issues. We can make a difference through music and we can help stop the bleeding." Check out the video below:





