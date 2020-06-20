Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming footage from their 2013 headline set at Japan's Summer Sonic Festival. Fans can watch clips of four songs from the event, including "Master Of Puppets", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "Enter Sandman" and "Seek & Destroy."

"The footage will only be available for 24 hours, so don't miss it!," says Metallica. "This show is part of a week-long series of performances from past Summer Sonic festivals during which they will be crowdfunding to help with expenses required for COVID-19 counter-measures to ensure safety for future festivals and tours."

Launched in 2000, the annual Summer Sonic Festival is two or three-day event that takes place in August that is held at the same time in Osaka and Chiba.

While Summer Sonic was not scheduled for 2020 due to the planned Tokyo Olympics, a three-day Supersonic event is set to take place in late September that will see performances by Liam Gallagher, Post Malone and Skrillex, among others. Watch the festival footage video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown

Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show

Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP

Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP

Metallica Had Connection On Very First Day

Metallica Planning Box Set Release This Summer

Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series

Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie

Metallica Streaming Full Manchester Concert

More Metallica News



