Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming footage from their 2013 headline set at Japan's Summer Sonic Festival. Fans can watch clips of four songs from the event, including "Master Of Puppets", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "Enter Sandman" and "Seek & Destroy."
"The footage will only be available for 24 hours, so don't miss it!," says Metallica. "This show is part of a week-long series of performances from past Summer Sonic festivals during which they will be crowdfunding to help with expenses required for COVID-19 counter-measures to ensure safety for future festivals and tours."
Launched in 2000, the annual Summer Sonic Festival is two or three-day event that takes place in August that is held at the same time in Osaka and Chiba.
While Summer Sonic was not scheduled for 2020 due to the planned Tokyo Olympics, a three-day Supersonic event is set to take place in late September that will see performances by Liam Gallagher, Post Malone and Skrillex, among others. Watch the festival footage video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown
Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show
Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP
Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP
Metallica Had Connection On Very First Day
Metallica Planning Box Set Release This Summer
Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie
Metallica Streaming Full Manchester Concert
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates- Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival- Metallica Stream Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours- more
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates
Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival
Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours
Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary
Morse, Portnoy & George Release Video For Cover Of Ringo Classic
Axel Rudi Pell Release 'Bad Reputation' Video
Dan Reed Network And Reckless Love Announce Coheadlining Tour
Singled Out: Onslaught's Religiousuicide