Morse, Portnoy & George Release Video For Cover Of Ringo Classic

Supergroup project Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George have released a music video for their take on the Ringo Starr classic "It Don't Come Easy."

The trac k comes from the third installment of their Cover To Cover series. The new album, entitled "Cov3r To Cov3r, is set to be released on July 24th.

Portnoy had this to say about covering the Beatles legend, "Having done solo Beatles covers from both Paul (Maybe I'm Amazed) and George (What Is Life) on the 1st Cover To Cover, it was time to represent Ringo this time around...



"I had the honor of singing the lead vocals on this one and am so proud to have none other than my daughter Melody doing the backing vocals marking our first daddy & daughter duet!! And totally appropriate for it to be a Beatles-related song as she's just as much of a Beatles fanatic as I am!" Watch the video below:





