Exodus To Enter Studio To Make Next Album

Keavin Wiggins | 06-22-2020

Exodus

Exodus plan to enter the recording studio this fall to begin work on the follow up to their 2014 effort "Blood In Blood Out", according to guitarist Gary Holt.

Gary shared the news during an Instagram Q&A session with fans for Marshall Amps. "I'll be in the studio in September," He said and added, that they are "writing right now. We've got about six songs done and about a million riffs. And it's crushing.

"We all say that, right? I'm not kidding. It's something else. People are gonna hear this record and they're gonna go, 'Holy sh*t! Exodus is up to no good.'"


