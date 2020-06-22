Guns N' Roses' Offshoot Hookers & Blow To Release David Bowie Cover

Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot sideband Hookers & Blow have announced that they will be releasing a cover of the David Bowie classic "Ziggy Stardust".

The band features Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi and the new cover is the third single from their forthcoming covers album.

Grossi had the following to say about the single, which will be released on July 6th, "'Ziggy Stardust' has been in the Hookers & Blow live set since our very first show 17 years ago. We are really happy that we were able to capture the vibe of the way we do it live in the studio."





