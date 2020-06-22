.

Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays

Keavin Wiggins | 06-22-2020

Metallica

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their full 2008 concert from the Auditorio John Lennon in Getafe, Spain for this week's installment of MetallicaMondays.

The band had this to say about the video "Taken from a pair of videotapes in the Metallica Vault that archived the screen feeds from this show.

"Filmed at Auditorio John Lennon in Getafe, Spain on May 31, 2008." The concert will begin streaming at 5PM PST tonight, June 22nd. Watch the video below (once available):


