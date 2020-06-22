Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their full 2008 concert from the Auditorio John Lennon in Getafe, Spain for this week's installment of MetallicaMondays.
The band had this to say about the video "Taken from a pair of videotapes in the Metallica Vault that archived the screen feeds from this show.
"Filmed at Auditorio John Lennon in Getafe, Spain on May 31, 2008." The concert will begin streaming at 5PM PST tonight, June 22nd. Watch the video below (once available):
Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours
Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown
Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show
Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP
Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP
Metallica Had Connection On Very First Day
Metallica Planning Box Set Release This Summer
Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie
Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video- Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays- Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity- more
Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video
Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video
Kurt Cobain's Nirvana MTV Unplugged Guitar Sets Auction Record
Alice Cooper Does Not Foresee Retiring From Music
Black Veil Brides To Re-Stitch These Wounds For 10th Anniversary
Dennis DeYoung Releases 'With All Due Respect' Video
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'