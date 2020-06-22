The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The Pretty Reckless unplugged recently for a special iHeartRadio Facebook Live where they performed an acoustic version of their new single "Death By Rock and Roll".

The song is also the title track to the group's forthcoming album. Singer Taylor Momsen had this to say about the song, "In a lot of ways, this new album feels like a rebirth and our first single, 'Death by Rock And Roll', represents that salvation that my favorite music brings me.

"Rock is freedom and this song is about living life the way you want, and now that belongs to everyone who listens." Watch the special acoustic performance here.





