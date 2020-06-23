.

Counterparts Release Two Song B-Sides Collection

Keavin Wiggins | 06-23-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Counterparts

Counterparts have released a new collection of B-Sides from their 2019 album "Nothing Left To Love" featuring two new songs, "Purer Form of Pain" and "Strings of Separation."

Frontman Brendan Murphy had the following to say, "One person's trash is another person's treasure... so here's 2 more b-sides I guess. We wrote these songs when we were in the process of recording Nothing Left To Love and for whatever reason, they just didn't fit the vibe of the album so we decided to cut 'em.

"Since you guys seemed pretty stoked on the Private Room EP we figured why not just throw these up? At the very least, it'll occupy like 5-10 minutes of your time... and who knows when the 5 of us will even be able to cross the border to be in the same room and record more music?

"You might love them, you might think they stink, either way it's all good by me. They're b-sides! Who gives a sh*t?" Stream "Purer Form of Pain" below:


Related Stories


Counterparts Release Two Song B-Sides Collection

More Counterparts News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests- My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup- Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song- Foo Fighters- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart

Sundogs - The Code

Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling

Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity

Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests

My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley

Killswitch Engage Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

Matchbox Twenty Reschedule North American Tour

Depeche Mode's LiVE SPiRiTS To Stream In Full Online

Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song