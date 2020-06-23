Counterparts Release Two Song B-Sides Collection

Counterparts have released a new collection of B-Sides from their 2019 album "Nothing Left To Love" featuring two new songs, "Purer Form of Pain" and "Strings of Separation."
Frontman Brendan Murphy had the following to say, "One person's trash is another person's treasure... so here's 2 more b-sides I guess. We wrote these songs when we were in the process of recording Nothing Left To Love and for whatever reason, they just didn't fit the vibe of the album so we decided to cut 'em.
"Since you guys seemed pretty stoked on the Private Room EP we figured why not just throw these up? At the very least, it'll occupy like 5-10 minutes of your time... and who knows when the 5 of us will even be able to cross the border to be in the same room and record more music?
"You might love them, you might think they stink, either way it's all good by me. They're b-sides! Who gives a sh*t?" Stream "Purer Form of Pain" below:
