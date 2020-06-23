Imonolith Release 'Hollow' Quarantine Sessions video

Imonolith have continued their special Quarantine Sessions video series with the release of a playthrough clip for the song "Hollow", which comes from their debut album "State Of Being".
The clip was assembled and produced by frontman Jon Howard and he had this to say, "I decided to have some fun with this one. 'Hollow was our very first music video released back in January 2019, and I wanted to play around with some of the vibe we captured on that set.
"Since these are quarantine videos, we shoot ourselves jamming the tunes at home, but on this session, I went out to my garage to capture a different vibe! Just like the 'Hollow 'music video, I hung that same mic from the rafters and swung it around. Brought back some memories and was really fun to shoot again in a similar creepy setting." Watch the video below:
