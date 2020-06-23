Skeletal Remains Announce New Album 'The Entombment Of Chaos'

Skeletal Remains have announced that they will be releasing their new album "The Entombment Of Chaos" on September 11th. It is the follow up to their 2018 effort "Devouring Mortality."



The band had this to say, "We chose to work with Dan Seagrave along with Dan Swano once again for the artwork and mixing/mastering of the album as we were very satisfied with the work they both did on our last record.

"This time around there are a few more songs on seven-string guitar than the last album, making it an overall heavier sounding record. We also wanted to incorporate more aggression and brutality this time around to give the album that extreme edge it needed to top our last three releases.

"In addition to that, we brought in our good friend Charlie Koryn (Funebrarum, Ascended Dead) on drums to add his own pummeling sound into the mix giving us an end result we're all extremely proud of. We cannot wait to share it with all fans of Death Metal."

See the tracklisting below:

1. Cosmic Chasm (Intro)

2. Illusive Divinity

3. Congregation Of Flesh

4. Synthetic Impulse

5. Tombs Of Chaos

6. Enshrined In Agony (Instrumental)

7. Dissectasy

8. Torturous Ways To Obliteration

9. Eternal Hatred

10. Unfurling The Casket

Bonus track:

11. Stench Of Paradise Burning (Disincarnate cover)





