Eric Church Releasing New Single 'Stick That In Your Country Song'

Eric Church has announced that he will be premiering his brand new single "Stick That In Your Country Song" this Thursday, June 25th via iHeart, Cox and Country radio nationwide .

The premiere will take place on those platforms at 6AM ET and the single will officially be released to radio next Monday, June 29th. Church broke the news to fans in a video message.

He told the Church Choir members. "I wanted you guys to hear from me first that a new single is about to hit the world. It's gonna be the tip of the spear for what's coming after, and it's a big spear. I believe it's the best we've ever been in our career."



"I try to put myself in the most uncomfortable situations," Church explained at the CRS "Chasing Creativity" keynote event earlier this year. "Making it hard, and making sure no one is mailing it in. That's always something we have to push ourselves to chase. For me, it's very elusive. With creativity, the harder you try and stress, the more it doesn't happen."





