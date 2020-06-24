Queen Honored With Royal Mail Stamp Series

(hennemusic) Queen are being honored with a special series of stamps by UK's Royal Mail in sync with their formation in London 50 years ago. The 13-stamp collection includes a band portrait and four live images alongside eight of their iconic album covers: 1974's "Queen II" and "Sheer Heart Attack", 1975's "A Night At The Opera", 1977's "News Of The World", "The Game" (1980), 1981's "Greatest Hits", "The Works" (1984) and 1991's "Innuendo."

Celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2021, Queen becomes only the third music group to have a dedicated stamp issue - following The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016.

Queen were in their formative stages when they were hired to play their first gig: a charity event at Truro City Hall, in June 1970, while still performing under the name Smile. By the time bassist John Deacon joined the following year, the group had changed their name; the four-piece line-up that would remain together for the next two decades made their first live appearance at Surrey College on July 2, 1971.

"It's hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps," says guitarist Brian May. "Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true. Sometimes it's strange to wake up and realize the position in which we are now held - we have become a national institution! And nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail.

"It's particularly poignant to look at this collection of images now - now that we are all in a world dominated by a coronavirus, in which none of this could have happened. I just know that I feel an overwhelming desire to own one of these sets! Somehow it will be a way of persuading myself that it really DID all happen!"

"Wow.......stamps featuring our albums!," adds drummer Roger Taylor. "What an honor. We must be really part of the furniture now! Thanks, Royal Mail for stamping on us! In gratitude." See all of the stamps here.

