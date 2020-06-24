Singled Out: Them Evils' Where Ya Gonna Crash Tonight?

OC rockers Them Evils recently released their new single "Where Ya Gonna Crash Tonight?" and to celebrate we asked David Delaney II to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'Where Ya Gonna Crash Tonight?' is a song that reflects on our experiences while on the road. There's always a level of uncertainty when waking up in a bus and heading to the next city to play a show. You never know where a night is going to take you when you are having a good time and living in the moment. But there is an inevitable question that comes up sooner or later - "Where Ya Gonna Crash Tonight?". The lyrics in the song give details on what we go through on a daily basis living the "Rock N' Roll" lifestyle that people daydream about.

When we sat in a writing room with Kevin Thrasher (Escape the Fate) and our writer friend Aaron Edwards - we instantly hit it off. After slamming a few beers and sharing tour stories we knew that we were going to accomplish exactly what we were setting out to do! Once the writing/demo sessions were over - we immediately set up recording time with our buddy and producer, Jim Kaufman. Working with Jim is a humbling experience. He makes you feel comfortable contributing ideas - while still pushing you to achieve something better than you've done before. He was able to channel the energy of the demo and catapult it to the highest level - we were all speechless when hearing the final product. With the time that's gone by since our last release, we couldn't be more stoked on getting back at it with 'Where Ya Gonna Crash Tonight?'

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





