The Cult's Billy Duffy Joining Mike Peters For The Big Night In

The Alarm's Mike Peters has announced that he will be joined by The Cult's Billy Duffy on this week's installment of his streaming series The Big Night In.
Duffy will be joining Peters for a "Musicians in Lockdown" visit on the show that is broadcast from Mike's home in North Wales and hosted by The Alarm icon and his wife Jules.
The live stream will be taking place this Satursay, June 24th at 9:00 p.m. UK, 4:00 p.m. ET and 1:00 p.m. PT on The Alarm's Official Facebook page here.
Last week's episode featured the world premiere of the new track "Rock & Roll Kills" from Peters' side project, The Jack Tars, which also features Captain Sensible from The Damned , Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats and Chris Cheney from The Living End.
The song was recorded over 48 hours from Hollywood, Melbourne, Brighton and North Wales. Watch that episode below:
