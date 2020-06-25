AC/DC Won't Tour This Year, But Slade Ready If Called For 2021

On again/off again AC/DC drummer Chris Slade says in a new interview that he does not believe the band will be touring this year (in a nod to the Covid-19 lockdown) but says that he is ready if he gets a call from them to hit the road.

Slade last played with the band on their last tour, the Rock Or Bust Tour, after drummer Phil Rudd was sidelined by an arrest. Slade was asked about the current status of the band during an interview with Sonic Perspectives.

He responded, "There are always going to be rumors with AC/DC. The only person who knows what will happen is Angus. It isn't going to be this year. I can actually say that it will not happen in 2020."

Chris was also asked if he would join them on tour next year if they asked and he said, "I'm always ready to go. I love to travel, playing drums, and being on the road as not many people can say that. I hope I will be doing it for many more years."





Related Stories

AC/DC Classic Receives All-Star Quarantine Cover

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider

AC/DC Super Bowl Half-Time Drive Gets Boost From Dee Snider

AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell 2019 In Review

AC/DC Singer Explains His Exit From The Band 2019 In Review

More AC/DC News



