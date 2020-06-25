.

Cold War Kids Release 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-25-2020

Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids have released a music video for their new track "Who's Gonna Love Me Now". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "New Age Norms 2".

The record will be the second part of the band's album trilogy and the music video was shot under quarantine and directed by Mezzy (Lil Peep documentary, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboy Carti, Lil Tracy, Boyscouts).

Nathan Willett had this to say about the song and video, '"Who's Gonna Love Me Now is the first on the record - the start of the hero's journey. With this video - Mezzy nailed that moment of irreverence, frustration, and rejection of ordinary life.

Mezzy added, "It was important for me for this video to feel like a part of a larger film. For it to have an arc where you could feel character motivation, not necessarily understand the wider context, but be able to infer it.

That these people have to get home before they are killed by the outside world. It feels like a familiar feeling right about now." Watch the video below:


