Pain of Salvation Announce New Album 'Panther'

Pain of Salvation have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Panther," on August 28th, It will be the follow up to their 2017 effort, "In The Passing Light Of Day".
Daniel Gildenlow had this to say about the new record, "The making of 'Panther' has taken over 2 years. I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band.
"Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody." See the tracklisting below:
1. Accelerator
2. Unfuture
3. Restless Boy
4. Wait
5. Keen To A Fault
6. Fur
7. Panther
8. Species
9. Icon
