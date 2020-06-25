The Unlikely Candidates Go 'High Low' With New Single

The Unlikely Candidates recently released a new track called "High Low", which was recorded in Kyle Morris' closet during the current Covid-19 lockdown.
Kyle had the following to say about the inspiration for the track, "High low is about change, isolation, and watching the world spin around you from your seat on the couch.
"The song began as an ode to tour life and growing up to see your friends fade away into new lives, cities, families, and jobs, but a few short weeks after writing it, the song took on new meaning as an anthem of longing for human connection and the shared experience of loneliness that brings us together even though we are far apart." Check out the song below:
