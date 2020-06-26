King King Push Back Fall Tour To 2021

King King have announced that they have been forced to postpone their fall UK tour until the fall of 2021, due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had this to say, "Due to the ongoing uncertainty with when live music can return all King King UK shows have been moved to next year. The October 2020 tour will now take place in October 2021 which includes the two Planet Rock Rocktober shows.

"We would be grateful if you help to support live music and keep hold of your tickets for the new rescheduled dates. Harpenden, for now, has been cancelled. These changes do not affect the release of Maverick on 16/10/20. Thank you all for you continued support."





