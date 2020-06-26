Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans

(hennemusic) Metallica fans have chosen their favorite song by the band in a month-long online vote. Launched last month, the Some Kinda Bracket tournament pitted 64 tunes against each other in daily matchups as fans whittled the catalog down to two songs: the title track to 1986's "Master Of Puppets" and their 1988 single, "One."

"The people have spoken and single song stands alone above the rest," says Metallica. "Your champion is ~ drum roll please ~ 'MASTER OF PUPPETS!'

"Along the way it defeated "Dyers Eve," "Atlas, Rise!," "Ride The Lightning," "Sad But True," "Fade To Black," and "One" in head to head match-ups... no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us! #ObeyYourMaster #SomeKindOfBracket"

The group's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. Read more and stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





