Dead & Company Return To CitiField For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company have announced that they will be streaming their 2018 concert from CitiField for this week's installment of their One More Saturday Night series.

The band launched the special streaming series this spring where they shared full concert performances with fans on their official YouTube page every Saturday night.

This week's show comes from the group's June 18th, 2018 show at CitiField in Queens, NY and will be streamed tonight (June 27th) at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

The series is completely free for fans but the band asks that those who can, donate to special causes. This week they will fundraising for WhyHunger and fans can donate here. They note that the organization finds "solutions with grassroots initiatives that nourish people and enrich communities."

Watch this week's show below (once available):





