Singled Out: The Big Dirty

UK Sleaze rockers The Big Dirty just released their a video for their new single "Sensual Lover" from their forthcoming album "The Sex" and to celebrate we asked Chris Datson to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

For us, Sensual Lover was a slight step away from what we would normally write. It's got a much more laid back and sombre feel to it. We're known for fast, energetic and somewhat crude songs, but with Sensual Lover we've been able to show a softer and more elegant side to the band.

Our bassist, J.C, came up with the general hook and layout for the song, and brought it into the studio where we began sculpting it into what it is now. I'm really proud with the production as well. It's got a really nice, clean feel to the audio but with a lot of punch and character added in.

The whole song is kind of like a build-up. It's always increasing in dynamics and intensity, with the final chorus really hitting you hard. I think it's simplicity also really helps it's feel and presence. We deliberately wanted to hold back a bit so that the true meaning of the lyrics can be understood.



It's all about a forbidden love, where two people are fighting against external factors that are trying to pull them apart. The line 'They can tie me to the bed, they can leave me there for dead, but I will hold you in the end', personifies the struggle.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





