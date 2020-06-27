The Band Slaves Changing Their Name

The band Slaves is the latest music act to announced that they are changing their name. The group announced they will be dropping the name because of its racial connotations.

They said that they originally adopted the name Slaves "as a reference to the band's battle with substance abuse in the past, to the idea that we become enslaved by our addictions and by our own demons. our goal has always been to tackle these difficult subjects head on, as well as to build a community and share stories of hope to let others know that their inner demons can be defeated."

However, they added that they "cannot continue to tie our music and our positive message to a word associated with such negative weight and hurt."

They will be making the changing following the release of their new studio album "To Better Days", which is set to be released on August 7th.

The group said, "'To Better Days' will represent the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another for the band. This is something we have been planning for a while and are excited to start unveiling new music, new name, later this year." Read their full statement here.





Related Stories

Slaves Release New Video And Announce Album Release

Slaves Release 'Talk To A Friend' Video

Slaves Release 'Bury A Lie' Video

Slaves Release 'Prayers' Video

Slaves Recruit The Voice Star As New Singer

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

More Slaves News



