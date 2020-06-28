.

Names Without Numbers Stream Song From 20th Anniversary EP

Keavin Wiggins | 06-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Names Without Numbers

Names Without Numbers are streaming their song "This Hallmark Moment", which comes from forthcoming 20th anniversary EP that is set to be released on July 3rd.

The band had this to say, "Wow! We can't believe it's been 20 years since we recorded this EP, back when we were just kids. Even though the lineup was a bit different back then, you can hear glimpses of where we were headed as a band.

"Listening to this again brings back so many memories of song and sound experimentation, best friends long-since moved away, and hours spent driving and sleeping in a stinky van.

"Recorded in the famous Mogis brothers' studio in Lincoln, Nebraska before we had any business being there, it still makes us smile. We hope you enjoy it too!" Stream the song below:


Related Stories


Names Without Numbers Stream Song From 20th Anniversary EP

More Names Without Numbers News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Launch New Video Series Called 'Lockumentary'- Black Veil Brides Announce Special Full Album Performance Livestream- Megadeth Eye A Year To New Album Release- more

Reviews

Singled Out: The Big Dirty

Root 66: Chicago Farmer - Flyover Country

Singled Out: Jodi Essex's What Is Your Truth

Reggae Party

Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Launch New Video Series Called 'Lockumentary'

Black Veil Brides Announce Special Full Album Performance Livestream

Megadeth Eye A Year To New Album Release

Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement

Scorpions Call On Fans for 'Signs Of Hope' Video

Nonpoint Release Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute) Video

Names Without Numbers Stream Song From 20th Anniversary EP

Singled Out: Broadside's The Raging Sea