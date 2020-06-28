Names Without Numbers are streaming their song "This Hallmark Moment", which comes from forthcoming 20th anniversary EP that is set to be released on July 3rd.
The band had this to say, "Wow! We can't believe it's been 20 years since we recorded this EP, back when we were just kids. Even though the lineup was a bit different back then, you can hear glimpses of where we were headed as a band.
"Listening to this again brings back so many memories of song and sound experimentation, best friends long-since moved away, and hours spent driving and sleeping in a stinky van.
"Recorded in the famous Mogis brothers' studio in Lincoln, Nebraska before we had any business being there, it still makes us smile. We hope you enjoy it too!" Stream the song below:
More Names Without Numbers News
Queen Launch New Video Series Called 'Lockumentary'- Black Veil Brides Announce Special Full Album Performance Livestream- Megadeth Eye A Year To New Album Release- more
Root 66: Chicago Farmer - Flyover Country
Singled Out: Jodi Essex's What Is Your Truth
Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart
Queen Launch New Video Series Called 'Lockumentary'
Black Veil Brides Announce Special Full Album Performance Livestream
Megadeth Eye A Year To New Album Release
Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement
Scorpions Call On Fans for 'Signs Of Hope' Video
Nonpoint Release Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute) Video
Names Without Numbers Stream Song From 20th Anniversary EP
Singled Out: Broadside's The Raging Sea