Scorpions Call On Fans for 'Signs Of Hope' Video

The Scorpions are calling on their fans to help them create a music video for their recently released Covid-19 pandemic inspired single "Sign Of Hope".
Last week the band shared the following message to fans via social media, "Give me hope / Just a little bit of hope / A little comfort for my soul / And it's gonna be alright"!
"Show us your 'signs' of hope! We want to use our new music video as a platform to spread a little hope in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Whether a photo or image of a blooming flower, your favorite summertime activity or you spending time with loved ones, we want to include your sign in our new 'Sign of Hope' music video."
The followed up with, "Signs of hope from our fans! Thanks to all of you who have shared so far... Upload your photo now to be included in our new "Sign of Hope" music video https://woobox.com/uwkita?.
They said at the time of the song release back in April, "We are working on lot's of Hard'n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days ... but because of the dramatic Covid-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little Sign of Hope that came straight from the heart in troubled times ... stay healthy and safe ... we love you ... Scorpions". Listen to the song below:
