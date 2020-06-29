.

Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show

Keavin Wiggins | 06-29-2020

Metallica

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their 1999 performance from Bogota, Columbia in full for this week's installment of MetallicaMondays.

This week's show from the full concert livestreaming series will be shared tonight (June 29th) at 8PM EST from the band's YouTube and Facebook pages and will feature their May 2, 1999 concert from Parque Simon Bolívar in Bogota, Colombia .

The band had this to say, "#MetallicaMondays takes a trip back to 1999! We dug through the dusty, old VHS tapes in Lars' vault to uncover Live in Bogota - May 2, 1999, which happens to be the first gig we played in Colombia.

"The gig will premiere at 5 PM, PDT / 8 PM, EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can't join us tonight, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the show on-demand on our YouTube channel." Watch the show below (when available):


