Red Voodoo Recruit Tesla's Hannon To Produce Debut Single

Up and coming Sacramento, Ca rockers Red Voodoo are streaming their debut single, "Rise Up!," which was produced by Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon.

The band had this to say about the song, "We wrote 'Rise Up!' to express our confusion and our feelings during this recent pandemic that turned the world upside down.

"With the Coronavirus Covid 19 affecting everyone in different ways, we wanted to have a message of hope for all human beings and make people feel better.

"We feel that music should be a positive uplifting experience and we hope this song will help anyone 'Rise Up!' from feeling down." The band also revealed, "Since our song 'Rise Up!' was inspired by social distancing and the current Covid 19 crisis, we felt it would be great to give back to the health care heroes on the front lines and donate proceeds from our 'Rise Up!' merchandise to Direct Relief directrelief.org and please visit our website and webstore for more information on how to help." Check out the song below:





