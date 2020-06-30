Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins

The Rolling Stones concert film about their historic visit to Cuba in 2016 will be returning to the big screen next month when Havana Moon hits drive-in theaters in North America.

The legendary band played to an estimated crowd of 500,000 people at the free concert at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex on March 25, 2016 and it was documented in the film.

CineLife will be presenting the feature at drive-in theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on July 10th. CineLife's Bernadette McCabe had this to say, "We think this is the perfect opportunity to bring the Rolling Stones to drive-in theaters everywhere for the first time ever.

"The Rolling Stones are an iconic band and drive-in theaters will provide a unique experience for audiences everywhere. We couldn't be more thrilled to launch this new film this summer, as we look towards returning to theaters."

The film's director Paul Dugdale added, "I'm so thrilled that Havana Moon has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music.

"The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now through CineLife as it did the people of Havana back on that special night. Turn it up loud!" Find a list of theaters and more information here.





