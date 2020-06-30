Sammy Hagar Clarifies Covid-19 Pandemic Comments

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar gave an interview with Rolling Stone in early May about the Covid-19 pandemic that was published last week, and he has shared a follow-up with fans since circumstances have changed since he first made the comments to the magazine.

Sammy had this update, "Hey, Sammy here. Earlier in the week Rolling Stone ran a compilation piece from their Quarantine Q&A series. I did that interview a month and a half ago, things change very fast right now, so I wanted to clarify and put a few things into context now.

"I did that interview May 8th when we were already several weeks into the stay-at-home, which my family and I took very seriously, and things were starting to look up, the curve was beginning flattening.

So, when I was asked if I'd be comfortable enough to get back onstage before a vaccine was out, I was cautiously optimistic. I said, 'Yeah, not too soon. I want to make sure it's not escalating. When it's declining and seems to be going away.'

"Big picture, it's about getting back to work in a safe and responsible way and getting this economy rolling again. I will do my part. I stand by that. I employ 200 people directly and when we tour even more.

"Like everything today, it's a watch and see over the next few months but we remain cautiously optimistic that with the right improvements and safety measures in place, we might be able to play shows this year.

"That said, as things change, for the better or worse, we will appropriately adjust our plans."





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video

Sammy Hagar Rocks Tribute To Little Richard

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'

Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic

Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue

Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour

Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

More Sammy Hagar News



