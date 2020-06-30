The Vandals' 'Live Fast, Diarrhea' Set For Limited Edition Anniversary Reissue

The Vandals classic album "Live Fast, Diarrhea" will be receiving a special limited edition vinyl reissue from Craft Recordings to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The label will be releasing the reissue, on "explosive brown splatter" vinyl, on August 14th. Bassist Joe Escalante had this to say, "Revisiting Live Fast, Diarrhea 25 years later is surreal in the fact that it reflects a time when we just didn't care.

"For the first time, we decided to make a record ourselves - with no outside money, interference, or agenda." He recalls, "Warren produced the tracks and we all marinated in it for a month or so in a friend's basement, recording our rawest creation ever.

"It seems like a band's first record to us. Does it sound amazing? Does anybody's first record sound amazing? Maybe not, but the songs are the kind of honest nonsense that has defined our band and we are very proud of it." The album can be streamed and the reissue pre-ordered here.





