Pattern-Seeking Animals Announce New Album 'Prehensile Tales'

Spock's Beard off shoot Pattern-Seeking Animals have announced they will be releasing their sophomore album, which will be entitled "Prehensile Tales," May 15th.

John Boegehold had this to say about the new record, "I started writing for the second album right as we were finishing up the first one. I wanted to change around some of the songwriting approaches I'd been using and draw from a few different musical influences while not straying too far from the overall vibe of the band."

Ted Leonard added, "This album is another collection of lush arrangements and infectious melodies. I mean REALLY infectious. There are certain lines that are the last thing going through my head at night and the first thing in the morning. I think it's actually furthering my insanity." See the tracklisting below:

1. Raining Hard In Heaven

2. Here In My Autumn

3. Elegant Vampires

4. Why Don't We Run

5. Lifeboat

