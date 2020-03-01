.

The Used Cancel Tour Dates Due To Big Opportunity

K. Wiggins | 03-01-2020

The Used took to social media to inform fans that they have canceled their upcoming UK and European tour dates, in order to take advantage of a big opportunity.

The band was set to play several shows and make an appearance at this year's Slam Dunk Festival in the UK, in support of their forthcoming album "Heartwork,", which is set to hit stores on April 24th.

They had this to say last Tuesday (Feb. 25), "An opportunity has arisen for The Used that we absolutely couldn't turn down. (Big news update to be revealed ASAP!).

"We apologize to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon."

At press time, the band has not yet shared the details about the big opportunity.


