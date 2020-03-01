Throwing Muses Streaming New Song 'Dark Blue'

Throwing Muses are streaming their new single "Dark Blue". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Sun Racket," which will be released on May 22nd.

Vocalist and guitarist Kristin Hersh had this to say about the new album, "All it asked of us was to commingle two completely disparate sonic vocabularies: one heavy noise, the other delicate music box.

"Turns out we didn't have to do much. Sun Racket knew what it was doing and pushed us aside, which is always best. After thirty years of playing together, we trust each other implicitly but we trust the music more."

Drummer David Narcizo added, "Sun Racket has always been geographical... a transplanted southerner in New England crash landing in California. A West Coast sound at New England scale, dragged back down to the south where the elements got more aggressive but now with deeper roots." Stream the new song here.





