Azusa Streaming New Song 'Detach'

Supergroup Azusa have released a stream of their brand new song "Detach". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Loop Of Yesterdays," which is set to hit stores on April 10th.

The band features vocalist Eleni Zafiriadou (Sea + Air), bassist Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan), guitarist Christer Espevoll (Extol), and drummer David Husvik (Extol).

They had this to say about the new track, "Like a smokeless fire ripping through dry grass, 'Detach' moves in and out of the heaviest groove Azusa has concocted thus far.

"The lyrics are a deep dive into how we accept and respond to the downward spirals life inevitably throws us all into. The track builds like a runway cleared for the maniacal solo of Testament's Alex Skolnick to launch the listener into the stratosphere." Listen to the song below:





