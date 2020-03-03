.

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-03-2020

As I Lay Dying

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for the Burn To Emerge tour of the U.S.

The tour is set to begin on May 20th in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto and will be wrapping up a month late on June 20th in Riverside, CA at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium.

Whitechapel confirmed the trek that they will be taking part in to support their latest album "The Valley". Guitarist Alex Wade had this to say about the record, "Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that.

"I feel our music is Phil's release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well." See the dates below:

5/20 Tucson, AZ - Rialto
5/21 Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
5/23 Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
5/24 Austin, TX - Emo's
5/26 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
5/28 Destin, FL - Rock Destin
5/29 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
5/30 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
6/1 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
6/2 Richmond, VA - The National
6/3 New York, NY - Gramercy
6/5 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
6/6 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6/7 Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
6/9 Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
6/10 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
6/11 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
6/12 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
6/13 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
6/14 Wichita, KS - Wave
6/15 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
6/16 Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
6/17 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
6/19 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
6/20 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium


