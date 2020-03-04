.

Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

GenesisTour poster image

Genesis have announced that they will be reuniting at the end of this year to launch their first tour together in over a decade, dubbed The Last Domino? .

The tour will visit various cities in the UK and Ireland and is set to kick off on November 16th in Dublin at the 3 Arena and will wrap up on December 11th in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena.

The band broke the big news with the following social media post, Genesis are delighted to announce that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and "Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020! Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am." See the dates below:

November 16 - Dublin - 3 Arena
November 19 - Belfast - SSE Arena
November 23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
November 26 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
November 29 - London - The O2
November 30 - London - The O2
December 2 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
December 5 - Birmingham - Birmingham Arena
December 8 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro Arena
December 11 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena


Related Stories


Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour

Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour

Original Genesis Guitarist Anthony Phillips Announce Album

Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour

Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release

Devin Townsend Releases 'Genesis' Video

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour

Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks

More Genesis News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Journey Fire Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt- Genesis Reuniting- Metallica Launch Their Own Vinyl Club- Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity- more


Reviews
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

advertisement


Latest News
Journey Fire Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt

Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour

Metallica Launch Their Own Vinyl Club

Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity

The Dead Daisies Ink Deal For New Album

Led Zeppelin Become The Nobs On 50th Anniversary Video Series

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Spring Tour Announced

Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.