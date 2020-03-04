Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour
Genesis have announced that they will be reuniting at the end of this year to launch their first tour together in over a decade, dubbed The Last Domino? .
The tour will visit various cities in the UK and Ireland and is set to kick off on November 16th in Dublin at the 3 Arena and will wrap up on December 11th in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena.
The band broke the big news with the following social media post, Genesis are delighted to announce that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and "Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020! Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am." See the dates below:
November 16 - Dublin - 3 Arena
November 19 - Belfast - SSE Arena
November 23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
November 26 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
November 29 - London - The O2
November 30 - London - The O2
December 2 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
December 5 - Birmingham - Birmingham Arena
December 8 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro Arena
December 11 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour
Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour
Original Genesis Guitarist Anthony Phillips Announce Album
Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour
Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package
Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release
Devin Townsend Releases 'Genesis' Video
Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour
Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks