Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour

Genesis have announced that they will be reuniting at the end of this year to launch their first tour together in over a decade, dubbed The Last Domino? .

The tour will visit various cities in the UK and Ireland and is set to kick off on November 16th in Dublin at the 3 Arena and will wrap up on December 11th in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena.

The band broke the big news with the following social media post, Genesis are delighted to announce that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and "Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020! Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am." See the dates below:

November 16 - Dublin - 3 Arena

November 19 - Belfast - SSE Arena

November 23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

November 26 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

November 29 - London - The O2

November 30 - London - The O2

December 2 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

December 5 - Birmingham - Birmingham Arena

December 8 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro Arena

December 11 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena





