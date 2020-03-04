Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour

Tour poster courtesy Atom Splitter Tour poster courtesy Atom Splitter

Hatebreed have announced that they will be launching their headline Monsters of Mosh Tour this spring, that will be hitting various cities across the U.S.

The trek will feature support from After the Burial, Havok, and Creeping Death and general public tickets will be going on sale this Friday, March 6th at 10am local time.

The tour is scheduled to begin on May 1st in Laconia, NH at the Granite State Music Hall and will be finishing up on May 15th in Huntington, NY at The Paramount. See the dates below:

5/1 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall*

5/2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club*

5/3 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub* **

5/4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5/7 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

5/8 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5/9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

5/10 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

5/12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

5/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

5/14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

5/15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

*No After The Burial, Creeping Death

** With Battlecross





Related Stories

Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

More Hatebreed News



