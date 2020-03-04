.

Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

HatebreedTour poster courtesy Atom Splitter

Hatebreed have announced that they will be launching their headline Monsters of Mosh Tour this spring, that will be hitting various cities across the U.S.

The trek will feature support from After the Burial, Havok, and Creeping Death and general public tickets will be going on sale this Friday, March 6th at 10am local time.

The tour is scheduled to begin on May 1st in Laconia, NH at the Granite State Music Hall and will be finishing up on May 15th in Huntington, NY at The Paramount. See the dates below:

5/1 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall*
5/2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club*
5/3 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub* **
5/4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
5/5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
5/7 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
5/8 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
5/9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
5/10 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
5/12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
5/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
5/14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
5/15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

*No After The Burial, Creeping Death
** With Battlecross


Related Stories


Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour

Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

More Hatebreed News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Journey Fire Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt- Genesis Reuniting- Metallica Launch Their Own Vinyl Club- Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity- more


Reviews
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

advertisement


Latest News
Journey Fire Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt

Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour

Metallica Launch Their Own Vinyl Club

Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity

The Dead Daisies Ink Deal For New Album

Led Zeppelin Become The Nobs On 50th Anniversary Video Series

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Spring Tour Announced

Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.